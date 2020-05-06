Qualifying for the State Farmer award takes a lot of work. Taylor Hedrick of Pretty Prairie put in the hours and accomplished the task.

Hedrick is the vice president of Pretty Prairie High School’s FFA organization. She attended events, made a veterinary medicine project and was active in FFA.

“It takes a lot of dedication to be able to achieve this,” said Cody Day, the agriculture instructor at Pretty Prairie High School.

Hedrick plans to attend Kansas State University and eventually major in veterinary medicine.

Hedrick, along with Bailey Stucky were state qualifiers in speech.

The FFA program at Pretty Prairie continues to grow.

“We’ve been gaining five or six students every year,” Day said.