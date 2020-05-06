On May 9, Newton COVID-19 Cruising is hosting two special events for the weekly cruise of downtown.

Before the regular cruse that starts at 7 p.m., cruisers are encouraged to gather at 6:30 p.m. in the Dollar General parking lot on Main Street.

The cruse will head to the 300 block of Allison to offer birthday wishes for a 12-year-old with a terminal brain disease.

The regularly scheduled cruise from 7 to 8:30 p.m. will be dedicated to first responders of all types. Cruise participants are asked to write any specific names/types of first responders on their vehicle windows.