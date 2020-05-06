May 18 is a big day for Newton Recreation Commission summer sports — not only is that the day Gov. Laura Kelly has said group gathering guidelines may be relaxed statewide, but it is the first day that summer sport programs will be allowed to practice on rec maintained fields.

“With the governor’s (reopening) plan, last week we extended registration deadlines to the 20th and we are opening our facilities to practice as well,” said Brian Bascue, superintendent of the Newton Recreation Commission. “It all depends on if nothing changes.”

The governor released a plan with four phases to reopen the state after stay-at-home orders to battle the spread of COVID-19. May 18 is the day scheduled to move to phase two of the plan — if that move is signed off on next week based on data collection from around the state.

Delayed summer sports include youth baseball and softball, men’s softball and coed softball.

For youth leagues, practice will be allowed to start May 20 and games to start June 15.

“Leagues may run a little longer than normal,” Bascue said. “We are hoping by the end of July to be finished.”

Practices will be limited to no more than 30 people, mask use is encouraged. The commission asks that six foot social distancing guidelines be observed.

At this time, the commission is targeting June 15 to start playing rec ball games.

Registration for summer activities can be done online at newtonrec.org. Walk-in registrations will be available between May 11 and 16, with the recreation commission requesting that only one person per family attend registration at 420 N. Oak.

The recreation center is targeting a May 18 opening of the building, though only the wellness center and gymnasium will be open at that time. Social distancing will be monitored, and mask usage encouraged. The locker rooms and indoor pool will remain closed until at least June 1.

The recreation commission is discussing a schedule for outdoor pool operation, contingent on the governor’s reopening plan.

Women’s Volleyball, Youth Soccer, Flag Football is scheduled to start on time in August.

For more information, call the recreation commission at 316-283-7330.