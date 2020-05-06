Fungicides can provide different lengths of disease control. The residual life of the fungicide application is influenced by the product used, rate of application, and disease targeted for control. In general, products belonging to the triazole and strobilurin classes of fungicide will provide 14 to 21 days of disease control. Small differences in residual life among products typically do not result in large differences in grain yield. In general, the fungicides stay near the site of application or move toward the leaf tip. The fungicides only protect leaves, stems, and heads present at the time of application.

There are important differences with how fungicides will work. Nearly all fungicide products labeled and widely marketed for use on wheat in Kansas contain active ingredients belonging to triazole (DMI), carboxamides (SDHI) and strobilurin (QoI) classes of fungicides or mixtures of these classes. Both fungicide classes are effective at controlling common leaf diseases in Kansas. Products containing only the triazole class of fungicides are the best option in areas prone to Fusarium head blight (head scab). There are a few options containing triazole + carboxamides that would also be a good option of head blight control.

Typical responses with follicular fungicides. Researchers with K-State Research and Extension have been evaluating the potential role of fungicides in leaf disease management for many years. In most situations, these experiments were specifically designed to evaluate the benefits of fungicides when susceptible varieties are grown in environments extremely favorable for disease development. A summary of decades of experiments indicates that a single fungicide application between flag leaf emergence and this often results in a yield increase between 4 and 14 percent, with an average yield increase of 10 percent. These figures can be combined with yield potential of a wheat crop to estimate the potential yield response in bushels per acre.

— Ryan Flaming is a Kansas State Research and Extension Agent for Harvey County. Agriculture is his specialty.