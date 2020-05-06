This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

WELLINGTON — Rivercross Hospice sponsored a small outdoor May 1 concert for residents of Wellington Health and Rehab nursing home.

Residents and care providers wore masks and kept a safe distance from others as they watched the singers perform to recorded music.

Nathaniel Lee, Joseph Proctor and Payton Humphries took the microphone — which was sanitized after each usage — and sang standards made famous by such classic artists as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole.

The three singers, all in their 20s, live in Winfield.

Tanya Chancellor, hospice liaison for Rivercross, performed two Patsy Cline classics, “Crazy” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.”

The singers also performed classics from such shows as “Give My Regards to Broadway” and “The Sound of Music.”

Residents appeared invigorated by the singing, clapping to the music, cheering and singing along. One woman got up and danced beside her walker.

Chancellor and Gina Wallace, LPN for Rivercross, gave May Day flowers to residents. The Winfield and Wellington Dillon stores donated the flowers.

The Rivercross staff and singers all joined together for the final number, “Lean On Me,” made famous by the recently passed soul singer and songwriter Bill Withers.

The residents' reaction to the concert?

“They loved it,” said Coco Anguiano, activities director for the facility.