The event at Newton Medical Center Wednesday morning was over in just a few minutes — but that did not make it any less overwhelming.

The event was a flyover of Newton Medical Center by aircraft from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita and the B-29 Superfortress "Doc" hangared in Wichita — and it drew a crowd.

Hundreds of cars, with license plates from multiple counties, made their way to the south side of Newton to observe.

"This is amazing, I did not expect so many people," said a nurse as she walked into the parking lot to see the planes.

Every parking lot on the medical center campus was full, with traffic control provided by police. Across the street, parking lots at Arby’s, Walmart and Subway were filled as well.

"To have this kind of respect shown to our employees is great," said Val Gleason, president and CEO of Newton Medical Center as she fought to express herself through tears.

A flight of two KC-135 Stratotankers and a KC-46 Pegasus from McConnell Air Force Base, followed closely by Wichita’s B-29 Superfortress "Doc," flew over Newton Medical Center at about 10:25 Wednesday morning — the first of flyovers of 11 community hospitals located a flight path that included Wichita, Derby, Newton, Andover, Garden Plain, Haysville and El Dorado.

"It was beyond belief. It was wonderful," Gleason said.

The flyover salute was an effort between the 22nd ARW, the Air Force Reserve 931st Air Refueling Wing and the Kansas Air National Guard 184th Wing, all located on McConnell Air Force Base.

It was part of an effort called Operation America Strong to salute first responders, military members and essential personnel who are working on the frontlines to combat COVID-19.

"We are humbled and honored to join our nation’s warfighters at McConnell Air Force Base and be a part of Operation American Strong to salute those who have been battling the virus on the front lines, as well as to recognize those essential workers who have been keeping the grocery store shelves stocked, making deliveries and keeping our communities going during the pandemic," said Josh Wells, Doc’s Friends, Inc., executive director and general manager.