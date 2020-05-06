Campers will be able to return to Harvey County Parks this weekend — though there will be limitations while bathrooms and bait shops remain closed.

And, if someone at the park shows symptoms of COVID-19, they will not be allowed to stay.

“I believe if we have people who are displaying symptoms, we should be able to ask them to leave,” said Kass Miller, director of Harvey County parks.

For the month of April the parks have been closed at night, with bathroom facilities closed completely, due to COVID-19 Stay-at-Home orders and social distancing guidelines.

Despite the limitations, the parks have been busy during the daylight hours with those wanting to hike, fish and swim.

“This weekend there were a tremendous number of people,” Miller said.

Rangers estimate there were 300 people at the swimming beaches at East and West Park. At one swimming area, about 80 cars from 13 counties were counted.

Miller said this week it is time to look at allowing some camping in the parks. Tuesday he recommended allowing camping at every-other camping pad for RV’s starting May 8. Groups will be limited to 10 or less, with campers asked to maintain social distancing guidelines.

“May 8 to May 18 is only 10 days. We can go with this and see what kind of pushback we get, and we can revisit it,“ Hague said.

On May 8, Gov. Laura Kelly modified the stay-at-home orders, creating a multi-phase plan to “reopen” the state of Kansas. Social distancing guidelines — maintaining at least six feet between people — remain in place. Also still in place are limiting groups of people to 10 people.

The list of businesses asked to remain closed has been modified. Those limitations will all stay in place through May 18, when the state could move to the second phase of the governor’s plan.

Those group limitations, and the unavailability of protective equipment for park rangers, led to the restrooms remaining closed. Miller said the bathrooms and shower houses can get “pretty busy” first thing in the morning, and at times throughout the day.

He also said cleaning is a challenge right now.

“I have gloves, but we have no masks. I spoke to the health department .. and [they] recommend we have PPE to clean the bathrooms,“ Miller said. ”We would have to have full PPE to [power wash]. ... Every supplier I have talked to have no ETA on those supplies.“

Enclosed shelter houses at the parks will remain closed and unavailable for rental, as will the bait shop in West Park.

For those wanting to camp, they are to purchase permits using the self-serve pay stations within the parks. If a ranger must visit a campsite to collect permit fees, they will request exact change and wear gloves for the transaction.

Park playground areas will reopen this weekend as well, though they will not be sanitized by park staff.

Swimming areas will be open, as long as social distancing rules are being followed.