On the day that Harvey County announced the ninth presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the financial cost to county government thus far was revealed.

During the regular meeting of the Harvey County Commission, cost estimates of about than a $110,000 floated to date by commissioner Chip Westfall.

That includes $43,855 for commodities — protective equipment and additional cleaning supplies — since the pandemic began. The county also set aside $25,000 for the Harvest of Love, purchasing food staples for local food banks.

And every department of county government has been affected — from office closures to overtime in some departments.

“COVID-19 does not keep 9-to-5 hours, and neither do the people working with this,” said commissioner Randy Hague.

Those expenses were not budgeted — but the county has been able to weather the storm of increased costs and a slowed economy in the current budget.

“Some governments have already taken action and cut in anticipation of the financial impact that they believe that this event and recession will have on their organizations,“ said county administrator Anthony Swartzendruber. ”We do have a comfortable stabilization reserve which will allow us to be more strategic to make those cuts if we need to make them.“

Swartzendruber said administration has identified internal projects that can be trimmed — like vehicle and equipment purchases — and reviewed unfilled job openings that could be held open under a hiring freeze if needed.

More information on those kind of moves for the current budget year will be available after the county reviews revenue estimates scheduled to be done this week.

“It is not that we are not looking at it, we just do not want to take an action now and find out later that (it) was not necessary,” Swartzendruber said.

The current budget year has about eight months remaining in it.

“One of the benefits of having a stabilization fund in place is that we are able to go and allow things to play out as needed just like a regular calendar year for Harvey County,” said Dan Bronson, assistant county administrator. “... We will make some adjustments to 2020, but we feel it will be more accurate and we will be better off as an organization by waiting. We can do that. We are in a good enough financial position to wait until June for that.”

However, the 2021 budget work is beginning — and it is in that budget the county expects to see the financial impact of COVID-19. Work on that budget has begun this week, with administrator meeting with department heads to ask for preliminary requests.

“We have asked them to give us what they would in a regular year. We will give that to [the commission], a ’here is the full request.’ From there we will chop it down,” Bronson said. “Some of the questions we are asking this year are a little different, like ’what would you give up’ or ’what can you do without in 2021.’”

in other business the commission:

• Opened county parks up for camping, with modifications and restrictions, starting this weekend.

• Reviewed the bid process for snow plows. No bids were received. Meier made calls to suppliers, and learned that one company wanted to bid, but because of work from home orders the bid specifications were not received. The commission chose to put the bid out for bid a second time, with a 30 day deadline for bids

• Reappointed Terry Fruechting to the SKEDD board. He has served for three years.

• Reappointed Mindy Budde to a three-year term to the Harvey County Economic Development Board. Appointed Melvin Schadler to the EDC board.

• Declared this week as Public Service recognition week.

• Declared next week as Police Week.