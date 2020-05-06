HESSTON — Hesston College announced in April that the graduation ceremony for the spring 2020 semester has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic — but a plan would be put in place for graduation.

This week the college announced what that plan is.

The college will host a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at 7 p.m. May 23, at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be available for streaming through the college’s website.

“As Administrative Council and the Academics Office discussed different options for commencement either now or in the future, it was decided that holding a virtual commencement ceremony was the most equitable option,” wrote Brent Yoder, vice president of Academics, in a campus-wide email on May 1. “We chose to allow ourselves a bit of additional time after final grades are entered to prepare the program, but we wanted to offer it as close as possible to the end of the semester before the focus for many people shifts to the summer. This event will have many components similar to an in-person commencement but tweaked to fit a virtual space.”

The college had its traditional in-person commencement ceremony scheduled for May 16, but had announced on April 6 that the in-person ceremony would be canceled for 2020.

The virtual program will recognize each of the graduates of the Class of 2020 and be highlighted with a brief message from President Joseph A. Manickam, as well as student speakers nominated by faculty and staff and voted up by their peers.

“We are disappointed that we can’t celebrate the Class of 2020 in the ways we would have liked, but we’re hopeful that graduates and their families and friends will still find ways to celebrate them as we honor and recognize them in this way,” Yoder said.

Hesston College is a two-year junior college (with the exception of four-year nursing and aviation programs) with an enrollment of about 450 students. The college is affiliated with Mennonite Church USA. The enrollment includes students from about 32 states and 20 countries.

On-campus activities were suspended March 12, two days before the start of spring break. Classes resumed March 23, but were shifted online.