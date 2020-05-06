Newton students receive CTE Honors

The Kansas State Department of Education recently announced its CTE Scholars. Newton School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) students made up 11 of the 57 scholars, or almost 20% of the entire state.

Students awarded are Priscilla Araujo, Emily Brandt, Henry Claassen, Schyler Entz, Jessica Fowler, Addison Lindenmeyer, Haylee Long, Becca Meyer, Zachary Stenzel, Kaeden Thurber and Kelsie VerBeek.

"We are extremely proud of our 11 CTE Scholars this year,” said Blake Smith, CTE director and NHS assistant principal. “This honor is a testament to these seniors' hard work, and a reflection of the dedication our teachers have to help our students be successful. We continue to grow one of the best CTE programs in the state and look forward to honoring even more CTE Scholars next year."

The Kansas CTE Scholar program recognizes students who are finishing their senior year. They must meet these criteria: have earned or presently enrolled in 3.0 or more CTE credits; provide documentation of technical skill attainment; have a CTE grade point average of 3.5 or better in CTE coursework; demonstrated leadership; demonstrated community engagement; have professional learning experiences; and provide a career vision summary statement.

Scholars will receive a commemorative pin, special certificate and statewide recognition.

Hatch honored by Park University

Parkville, Mo.— In celebration of the leadership achievements of Park University students, faculty and staff during the 2019-20 academic year, the Office of Student Life and the Park Student Government Association announced recipients of honors as part of the 25th annual Dr. Doris A. Howell Leadership Awards.

The program is named for Howell, a 1944 Park graduate who was an internationally renowned leader in pediatrics and hospice care before passing away in November 2018. The Howell Awards event had been scheduled to be held on April 18 on the University’s Parkville Campus, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abby Hatch, junior social work major from Newton, received the Dr. Doris Howell Leadership Award. This award is given to students who distinguish themselves uniquely as leaders regardless of position or title. Recipients represent the spirit of a Park University by pursuing integrity in every endeavor; inclusiveness as a global citizen; are responsible and respectful in word, work and conduct; are aware of the implications and rewards of their education; truthful in every action; and excellence in modeling the Park University lifestyle.

Chappell Deckert named at EMU spring 2020 recognition ceremony

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eastern Mennonite University held its annual student recognition ceremony during finals week. The various recognitions included honors from academic departments, student life and athletics.

Lydia Chappell Deckert, of North Newton, was nominated for “Cords of Distinction.”

Faculty, staff and fellow students nominated the recipients, who were cited for their "significant and verifiable impact" on the university and on student life; for their contributions to developing the institution's positive image; for substantial contributions to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County area and beyond; for their high academic and social standing; and their embodiment of EMU's shared values of Christian discipleship, community, service and peacebuilding.

Sedgwick students win essay contest

EMPORIA — High school students across the state have received their awards from the third annual statewide Kansas Business Hall of Fame essay contest. The contest was open to students in grades 9-12 in Kansas. Home school entries were accepted.

Shea Inlow, sophomore from Sedgwick High School, was one of three winners of a $200 award for an essay on inductee Fred Harvey. Madison Paradise, freshman from Sedgwick High School, was one of four $100 winners for an essay on inductee Phillip Anshutz.

The prize money totaling $1,000 was donated by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. Seven total prizes were awarded to the top three essays overall ($200 each) and for the top essay in each grade, 9-12 (from the remaining essays; $100 each). Winning authors were mailed their certificates and checks.

Original essays were based on research of a Kansas Business Hall of Fame honoree inducted into one of two categories, Historical or Contemporary. Inductees can be found at www.ksbhf.org. Students could read about the inductees and choose one that inspired them. They were encouraged to use their own personal thoughts and views that best pertained to the theme and themselves.

Ninety-eight entries from 12 Kansas high schools (Basehor-Linwood, Emporia, Hillsboro, Lansing, McPherson, Nemaha Central, Quinter, Sedgwick, South Gray High, Spring Hill, Trego Community and Wellington) were judged by a panel of business professionals and business faculty.

Kelly, K-State confer degree upon farmer who sent N95 mask to New York

Ruhnke shows the best in humanity, encapsulates what it means to be Kansan.

Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday joined Kansas State University President Richard Myers to confer a bachelor’s degree upon Dennis Ruhnke, of Troy.

Ruhnke recently garnered national attention when he sent a letter to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in which he enclosed an N95 mask to give to a nurse or doctor in New York.

Ruhnke wrote to Gov. Cuomo: “I am a retired farmer hunkered down in Northeast Kansas with my wife who has but one lung and occasional problems with her remaining lung. She also has diabetes. We are in our 70s now and frankly, I am afraid for her.

“Enclosed find a solitary N-95 mask left over from my farming days. It has never been used. If you could, would you please give this mask to a nurse or doctor in your city. I have kept four masks for my immediate family. Please keep on doing what you do so well, which is to lead.”

“Dennis’ donation, at the height of our country’s protective gear shortage, showed us the best in humanity when we needed it the most,” Kelly said. “I would like to thank Dennis for the example he’s set on how to serve – and how to be thoughtful and generous in an extraordinary way.”

In 1971, Ruhnke was studying agriculture at K-State when his father died. At that time, he was two credits away from earning his degree but chose to leave school to take care of his mother and the family farm.

“After speaking with President Myers, we both agreed that Dennis perfectly encapsulates K-State’s democratic mandate to be of service to people,” Kelly said. “Which is why I am very honored that I was able to help present Dennis with his well-deserved bachelor’s degree in agriculture.”

“Along with his fantastic demonstration of kindness and generosity, Mr. Ruhnke’s academic work at K-State in his chosen field of agriculture qualifies him to receive his degree,” Myers said. "Kansas State University is proud to officially recognize Mr. Ruhnke as an alumnus and valued member of the Wildcat family."