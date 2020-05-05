Parolee arrested for drugs, firearm after fleeing police

PITTSBURG — Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, an officer from the Pittsburg Police Department attempted to stop a motor vehicle in the 2700 block of N. Broadway St., in Pittsburg, for an observed equipment violation.

The vehicle, a gray 2020 Ford Fusion, didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued, according to a PPD press release, moving to US-69 highway and proceeded southbound. Officers were able to successfully deploy stop-sticks at Olive and US-69.

During the pursuit, a .45 caliber handgun was allegedly thrown from the vehicle, and officers were able to recover it.

The driver, 21-year-old Brett L. Leon, of Pittsburg, who is on parole with the Kansas Department of Corrections, was taken into custody without further incident.

Two passengers in the vehicle were detained and were later released from the scene. A search of the vehicle was conducted and items of illegal drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, and related drug paraphernalia, were located, according to the release.

Leon was placed under arrest for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail for booking, and was later released on a $5,000 bond.