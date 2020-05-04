Multiple people arrested during burglary investigation

SALINA — A burglary at a store and the execution of a search warrant at a Salina residence led to the arrest of four people Saturday.

Salina Police said sometime between Wednesday and Thursday sports memorabilia and other items valued at $3,035 were stolen after a burglary at The Arena, 427 S. Broadway Blvd.

Surveillance showed an older white man entering the store around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

On Saturday, an officer on patrol saw a man matching the description of the man in surveillance. The officer made contact with the man, Ronald Moore, 54, of Salina, but had to go to another call and released Moore.

Police said officers were sent to Moore’s residence, 515 W. Walnut St. and made contact with him. A roommate, Eric Hall, 33, of Salina, was there as well and it was discovered Hall had a probation violation warrant out of Saline County, so Hall was arrested.

A search warrant was executed at the Walnut residence and items from The Arena were located, including an additional $751 for a total of $3,786.

Police said several illegal narcotics were also located during the search. Other subjects, John Vogel, 29, and Brittani McGaha, 28, both of Salina, were also located.

Moore was arrested in connection to burglary, theft, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Hale was arrested in connection to possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

Vogel was arrested in connection to possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. McGaha was arrested in connection to possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.