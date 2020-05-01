This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

The Harvey County Commission met Friday afternoon in a special session to pass the Harvey County Health Reopening Plan and an Emergency Order of of the Local Health Officer, which is required to put the reopening plan in place.

The reopening plan presented to the commission Friday was somewhat different than the one first presented to the commission at its meeting Tuesday, but the revised plan was in line with Gov. Laura Kelly’s “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas,” which was released during the governor’s address to the state Thursday night.

The county’s new plan has three phases and a phase out, which reduces or eliminates almost all of the restrictions.

“This again is a working document, per se,” Harvey County Health Department director Lynette Redington said. “But what we had brought to you Tuesday was definitely a draft form because we did not have the governor’s guidance that she provided us last night.”

The biggest difference between the governor’s plan and what was presented to the county commission is a stronger emphasis on no visitors will be allowed to visit patients at long-term care facilities until the phase out, at which point, they may gradually be reinstated.

Long term care facilities in the county include nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in-patient mental health facilities in the county.

“The only change we made was change the word should to shall,” County Administrator Anthony Swartzendruber said on the restrictions to visitors to long-term care facilities. “Everything else is word-for-word from the governor’s plan.”

“One of the thoughts on why we changed the wording from should to shall was based on the large amount of nursing facilities we have here,” said Dr. Doyle Detweiler of the Newton Medical Center, who also serves as the county health officer. “We just wanted to make sure, for their patients, we wanted to be behind them — giving them more support.”

Another difference between the two plans is the county plan listed adults 65 and older to the list of high-risk individuals, which are asked to take more care when out in the public.

“With the age restrictions, I’m surprised that wasn’t included in the Kansas recommendations when you look at the death rates, the amount of deaths by age,” Dr. Detweiler said. It takes off after age 60 and above. There are people in their 20s and 30s who will die, but when you look at age 60 and above, it hits them much harder. With the age demographics here, we need to be more protective. It’s not stay-at-home, it’s just strong wording on guidance.

The first phase of both the state and county plans begin Monday and will last for a minimum of 14 days.

Under Phase One of the plan, mass gatherings remain restricted to 10 people or less, the public is asked to wear masks in public settings and maintain a social distance of six feet, employers are encouraged to telework when possible and employees who are exhibiting symptoms are asked to stay at home. Non-essential travel is discouraged and those who traveled to high-risk areas are asked to follow Kansas Department of Health and Environment to quarantine.

The following facilities are not allowed to open:

• Community centers

• Large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000+

• Fairs, festivals, parades, & graduations

• Public swimming pools

• Organized sports facilities

• Summer camps

The following establishments are to remain closed:

• Bars and nightclubs excluding already operating curbside and carryout services

• Casinos (non-tribal) (tribal casinos are under the jurisdiction of their respective tribal councils)

• Indoor leisure spaces

• Fitness centers and gyms

• Personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided

The following may reopen and operate:

• Childcare facilities

• Libraries

Phase Two, which will begin no earlier than May 18, permits gatherings of no more than 30 individuals. Masks and social distancing guidelines remain in effect. Provisions on employers and travel are the same as Phase One.

The following will not be allowed:

• Large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000+

• Fairs, festivals, parades, and graduations

• Summer camps

The following will be allowed to open or operate:

• Bars and nightclubs at 50% total occupancy

• Casinos (non-tribal) if compliant with guidelines approved by the KDHE

• Childcare facilities

• Libraries

• Swimming pools

• Community centers

• Organized sports facilities and tournaments with some exceptions

Under Phase Three, which will begin no earlier than June 1, mass gatherings are permitted if 90 or less, individuals are asked to adhere to personal hygiene guidelines and those who feel sick are asked to stay home. Employers may resume on-site staffing and non-essential travel may resume.

“All education, activities, venues and establishments may operate pursuant to mass gathering guidelines.”

The Phase Out begins no earlier than June 15. Restrictions on gatherings is ended, but “Maintain social distance where applicable.”

Individuals are asked to “Adhere to personal hygiene guidelines.

Remain home if you feel sick.”

Employers are asked to “Follow any additional guidance for businesses and employees that is released.”

Travel is unrestricted.

The county or the state may move back up to a higher phase of restrictions “In the event an increase in cases occurs or the cases increase at a rate that the gating criteria are no longer being met, action will be taken as deemed necessary in response to the changes.”

The state reopening plan is available at https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Reopen-Kansas-Framework.pdf.

The county plan is available at https://harveycounty.civicweb.net/document/23188/Harvey%20County%20Reopening%20Plan%205_1_20.pdf?handle=2ADA6AF915624E41912C1D29475D445B