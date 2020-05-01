This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

Harvey County government facilities, including the county courthouse, will reopen Monday with restrictions.

The county buildings have been closed since March 25 because of COVID-19.

Temporary barriers have been placed at customer service desks. Staff is conducting additional sanitizing of touch points, such as door handles. Additional sanitizing stations have been placed in the facilities. Seating in waiting areas has been realigned to create social distancing.

Visitors to county facilities are asked to wear coverings over their nose and mouth.

The treasurer’s office will conduct vehicle tag and driver’s license transactions by appointment only. An appointment form is available at harveycounty.com under the County Operational Changes tab on the home page or the Treasurer’s Office page.

Many transactions can be completed by mail, phone, online or via the county’s drop box on the south side of the courthouse.

Real estate tax payments do not need an appointment.

The Register of Deeds will be open by appointment only. Appointments can be made at 316-284-6950. No passport work will be completed at this time.

The Department of Aging will be open by appointment only and only to answer questions on home services and Medicare assistance. Call 316-284-6880 for appointments.

Interurban, the general public transportation program, has limited transportation for medical, work or food supplies with 24-hour advance notice. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 316-284-6802.

The health department is open by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 316-283-1637. The department is closed daily from noon to 1 p.m.

The county commission will discuss the status of Harvey County East Park, Harvey County West Park and Camp Hawk at its Tuesday meeting. The county parks are currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily with the campgrounds, restrooms and playgrounds closed.

More information is available at harveycounty.com.