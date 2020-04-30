Charges filed

in threat case

Hazel Hamrick-Gordon, 27, of Hesston, and Ernest Williams, 47, of Hesston were each charged by Harvey County Deputy Attorney Jason Lane with two felony counts in connection with an alleged incident April 6 at the Walmart in Newton.

According to a county press release, the two are "accused of stating and portraying Williams was infected with novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, to customers and employees inside the Walmart business in an attempt to cause fear."

Hamrick-Gordon was charged with two felony counts of criminal threat. If convicted, she faces a prison term of five to 17 months and a fine of up to $100,000 on each count.

Williams is charged with felony counts of aiding and abetting criminal threat. Each count carries a prison term of five to 17 months and a $100,000 fine.

Both have been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, which carries a maximum penalty of one month in the county jail and a $500 fine.

Both of the accused are out on a bond of $5,000 each.

The first appearance for each defendant is set for 3 p.m. June 2.

Cruise set

for Saturday

The Newton Covid 19 cruising will host a cruise from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in Newton.

The cruise is to congratulate pre-school and kindergarten graduates, who’s graduates were denied a ceremony because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

More information is available at the Newton Covid 19 Cruising Facebook page.

New case

identified

The Harvey County Health Department has identified a seventh positive case of the COVD-19 virus in the county.

The patient is a women in her 20s. She is in home isolation.

The test was conducted by a private lab.

Of the seven confirmed cases, five have recovered.

The county has two other probable cases, including one death. Both were reported in past weeks.

According to the county’s press release, "The cases are probable because they met clinical criteria for symptoms with a presumptive-positive lab test for blood work, but were negative in testing for an active COVID-19 virus. The KDHE has not included probable cases in its confirmed statistics at this time."

Old Main

to close

Old Main Street, between SE Seventh and the Slate Creek bridge will close next week for pavement repairs.

Traffic will be detoured from SW Seventh to Plum to Brookside.

Weather permitting, the street will open by 5 p.m. May 8.