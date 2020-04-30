This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

The Harvey County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Friday.

There are two items on the agenda — discuss the Harvey County Reopening Plan and discuss and consider an Emergency Order of the Local Health Officer.

A rough draft of the reopening plan was introduced to the board by county health department director Lynette Redington and emergency management director Gary Denny.

It is a five-phase step down of current restrictions to allow the county to return to normal after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The plan presented is subject to change and will depend on what Gov. Laura Kelly announces in her address to the state at 6:30 p.m. today.

The county commission may pass guidelines that exceed those Kelly and the state legislature may determine, but may not pass guidelines that are more lax.

The implementation of the county plan will require an Emergency Order of the Local Health Officer.

The meeting will not be open to the public under current gathering guidelines, but will be streamed at https://zoom.us/j/408180699 or by calling (301)715-8592, Meeting ID: 408180699.

The county health department today confirmed a seventh case of COVID-19. The patient is a women in her 20s. She is in home isolation.

The test was conducted by a private lab.

Of the seven confirmed cases, five have recovered.

The county has two other probable cases, including one death. Both were reported in past weeks.

According to the county’s press release, “The cases are probable because they met clinical criteria for symptoms with a presumptive-positive lab test for blood work, but were negative in testing for an active COVID-19 virus. The KDHE has not included probable cases in its confirmed statistics at this time.”

The governor’s address will be televised live on many of the state’s TV and some radio stations.

It also will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/GovLauraKelly/.