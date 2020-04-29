Topeka police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in the 1400 block of S.E. 14th Street that left one person dead.

Mark Edwards, 37, of Topeka, died late Tuesday from fatal gunshot wounds. His next of kin has been notified, according to police.

According to a news release from the Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center began receiving reports of shots being fired in an East Topeka neighborhood about 11:25 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an individual, Edwards, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward by medical personnel.

Police said the homicide unit is reviewing all investigative leads and evidence relating to the shooting. This is Topeka’s sixth recorded homicide this year.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007, or online at www.p3tips.com/128.