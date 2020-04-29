The cold temperatures experienced in week of April 13-17 caused freeze injury to the 2020 wheat crop at varying degrees.

The level of freeze damage depends on the region in the state, primarily because the wheat in different regions was at distinct growth stages (with varying levels of susceptibility to cold damage) and also because the different regions recorded minimum temperatures ranging from 8 to over 30 degrees. Within a given region, factors that impacted the level of freeze damage included cropping system (which affected residue cover and sowing date), wheat variety selection, and position in the landscape.

A team of Extension professionals toured the state looking at freeze damage. As they moved from Saline County heading south, there were fewer fields showing leaf burn symptoms, so that there was essentially no sign of freeze damage in Sumner Co. Evaluation of the wheat heads near Hutchinson suggested that maybe 5-10% of the primary tillers could have suffered some damage level, especially in the early-sow fields. While there is still potential that the emerging heads might be trapped in the boot, the freeze damage in this region was much less dramatic than in the central or north central regions.

They also saw a considerable difference among varieties in their response to the recent freeze events. It is important to note that these differences do not reflect a variety’s winter hardiness. Instead, they seem to be more related to when varieties were released from winter dormancy and started their spring growth.

Varieties that began to grow early are showing more freeze damage than varieties that were released from dormancy later, regardless of sowing date. Remember that wheat’s tolerance to freezing temperatures is at its peak during the winter, and then decreases as the crop begins its spring growth – thus, the further away from the depths of the winter, the less a given variety is able to tolerate cold temperatures.

In most cases, varieties that released earlier from winter dormancy (for example, WB4458, Paradise, TAM114, Zenda) were showing much more freeze damage than varieties that were released later (for example, WB Grainfied, Rock Star, LCS Chrome, Joe).

— Ryan Flaming is a Kansas State Research and Extension agent for Harvey County. Agriculture is his specialty.