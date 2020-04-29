The Newton USD 373 Board of Education met for less than a minute Tuesday night in a special session to adopt the personnel report on a unanimous vote.

The board announced the hiring of Kiley Preheim as a seventh-grade science teacher at Chisholm Middle School, Emerie Hall as a science teacher at Newton High School, Tonya Koehler as a business teacher at Newton High School, Jana Boston as a fourth-grade teacher at the Walton Rural Life Center, Natalie Wagner as the speech language pathologist with the Harvey County Special Education Cooperative, Brooke Bowman as a fifth- and sixth-grade English Language Arts teacher at Santa Fe Middle School and Caleb Smith as the principal at Newton High School.

The board also approved the following transfers: Lisa Grace will move from a Special Education IR teacher at the HCSEC to a SPED IR teacher at Santa Fe, Hannah Ramey will move from a district-wide substitute teacher to a fifth-grade math and science teacher at Santa Fe, Rene Park will move from a computer aide at Sunset to a substitute teacher, Allison Gerhardt will move from a SPED IR teacher at Walton to an SPED IR teacher at South Breeze, Joanie Pauls will move from a regular education aide at South Breeze to a third-grade teacher at south breeze, Ashley Nottingham will move from an English and social studies teacher at Santa Fe to a media specialist and assistant cheer coach at Newton High School and Joey Menninga will move from an assistant principal at Chisholm to the principal at Chisholm.

The following will be leaving the district: Renea Crawford in food service; Jonathan Gaytan, a social studies teacher at Chisholm; Amber Chalashtari, a first-grade teacher at Northridge; Mackenzie Young, a SPED Para at the HCSEC; Emily McCartney, a SPED IR teacher at Santa Fe; and Karen Johnston, a custodian at Newton High School.