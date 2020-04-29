This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

The Harvey County Health Department held its weekly briefing Tuesday, updating the county’s COVID-19 status and also expanding on the five-phase rough draft of the Harvey County Health Recovery Plan.

Harvey County has six diagnosed cases. One new case was reported Monday. That person is in isolation. Four cases have recovered.

Four of the cases came from an out-of-county source. One came from an out-of-state source and one came from an unknown source.

The state has 3,328 total cases with 504 hospitalizations and eight deaths.

Harvey County Health Department director Lynnette Redington said that state criteria for testing has been changed to just two symptoms, including a fever. Harvey County has met the state threshold of five tests per 1,000 people within its population.

She said her staff has been able to keep up with contact tracing of the current cases.

"We have four staff on it," Redington said. "We can reach out to other resources, such as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, for epidemiology investigation. They’ve always been a back-up for us."

The Harvey County Health Recovery Plan is a rough draft that will depend on what the governor’s office and other state agencies decide in the next few days.

The plan eases restrictions on movement and commerce based on a grading scale. If the number of cases jump, the county can return to more restrictions.

The county may go above any state mandates, but not issue any guidelines that are more lax than state mandates.

"One of the gating criteria we have involves our long-term care facilities," Redington said. "This is a high priority for us. If you know Harvey County, you know we have a large number of long-term care facilities, and we want to keep those as a high priority. … We want to keep those folks as safe as we can. Our facilities are basically on lock-down. They’re not having any visitors from outside."

The decision to implement each phase is left to the county commission.

Redington said Newton Medical Center currently has adequate space for patients.

Harvey County Emergency Preparedness director Gary Denny said the Newton Ministerial Alliance has taken the lead in helping those in need in the county.

"Anybody who has a subsistence need in Harvey County, and that includes food, pharmaceuticals, shelter, infant care supplies, transportation to or from the doctor or to the pharmacy, or any mental health problems, if they call United Way 2-1-1, they in turn will route them back to a Harvey County resource," Denny said.

A state resource site has been set up at covid.ks.gov.