During a work session, members of the Lansing Board of Education were presented a proposed 25-year plan for capital expenses in their school district.

The plan was presented Monday by Superintendent Dan Wessel. He said the document was a start in terms of long-range planning. He said the plan is something board members should revisit every year.

Board members plan to take up the proposed plan again during their June monthly meeting. In the meantime, Wessel said he and Mike Williams, the district’s facilities and grounds coordinator, will prioritize projects on the list.

Because of restrictions related to COVID-19, school board members did not meet in person for Monday’s work session. Instead the meeting was conducted using an online videoconferencing service.

The 25-year plan presented during the meeting proposed projects for each of the next five school years. Following the 2024-2025 school year, projects are listed for five-year block periods, ending with the years of 2041-2045.

There is a column of projects listed under “TBD,” or to be determined, that are not assigned to specific years.

Wessel said the school board collects about $1.71 million per year through its tax levy designated specifically for a capital outlay fund. Money in this fund can be used for things such as building repair projects and equipment purchases.

The proposed capital expenses for the 2020-2021 school year have an estimated total of $1.783 million, which Wessel said is about $70,000 more than what is generated through the capital outlay levy.

He said about half of the capital outlay funds are budgeted for salaries of custodians and maintenance personnel.

Other capital outlay expenses listed for the 2020-2021 school year include maintenance of a parking lot at Lansing High School for an estimated cost of $80,000 and replacement of the carpet in the Lansing Middle School band room for an estimated cost of $25,000.

The list proposed by Wessel groups projects by school buildings. The list includes other project groupings such as athletics and transportation.

Board Vice President John Dalbey Sr. asked why expenses for athletics were in a separate category instead of being included with the individual school buildings.

Wessel said placing athletic expenses into a separate category seemed like a natural break because there is interest in how much money the school district is spending on athletics compared to academics.

Dalbey said lists are great, but they kind of exist in a vacuum.

“Money is finite,” he said.

He said there are other things the school district has to pay for that are not on the list that was presented Monday.

Dalbey said the list does provide board members with a tool to help them make decisions.

