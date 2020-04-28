This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

EL DORADO — Friends and family gathered for a surprise birthday parade in honor of Virginia Ball‘s 95th birthday.

Due to the stay home mandate, Ball has been home and relatively isolated from family and friends for six weeks. That changed on Sunday.

Ball’s daughter, Georgann Anderson, told her they were going to the nursery to buy some flowers for Virginia‘s garden, as a birthday gift.

Virginia was dressed, with her face mask on, and sitting on her front porch preparing for her outing when police sirens went off and a couple of El Dorado Police Department cars rounded the corner leading a birthday procession.

Virginia was surprised and overcome with emotion as well wishers drove by, honking. They delivered flowers and balloons and large birthday yard signs.

Anderson had the idea and contacted her own daughter, Denise Barth Henggeler, who lives out of state. Together, with the help of local friends, they organized the "Top Secret Birthday Parade" online.

Friends from across the country who were unable to participate in the parade showered Virginia with birthday cards while others sent video messages.

Holding a large sign, Ball laughed when she said she has to tell the truth about her age, "I’m 95, I can’t lie."

Ball said her secret to longevity is to, "Stay busy. Don’t sit around and do nothing."

The surprise birthday parade brightened her day and brought a smile to her face. She said the past couple of weeks had been hard on her.

"It’s been terrible, I’ve been depressed, and I don’t get that way."

The parade and messages were filmed and available to be viewed online at EverydayElDorado.com