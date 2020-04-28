Reno County Health Department issued a reminder that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends continuing routine childhood vaccinations during a pandemic to prevent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

The health department and other providers are continuing to administer vaccines during the pandemic and urge parents to keep their children on schedule for their immunizations.

Those who would like to schedule an appointment may call the Reno County Health Department at 620-694-2900.

Remember to practice the following:

• Frequent hand washing.

• Proper respiratory etiquette, such as coughing and sneezing into your elbow bend.

• Limiting handshakes and physical contact.

• Wearing a mask when in public.

• Staying home if you are feeling ill and calling your primary care physician to discuss any symptoms.