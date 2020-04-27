Landes returns to Hesston

A former Hesston College administrator has made his way back to the community as a banker, after taking a path that led his family to the country of Colombia over the past year.

Mark Landes joins the Hesston branch of The Citizens State Bank as a loan officer, after serving some six years at Hesston College as chief financial officer and vice president of finance and auxiliary services, among other roles. Landes left his CFO post and his family moved to Colombia nearly a year ago.

“For the past year, we served as volunteers for Mennonite Mission Network,” he said. “We decided to take this year to live abroad to expose our children to serving others in a new culture and to learn Spanish. This was a wonderful learning opportunity for our family. We arrived back in late March, which was a bit earlier than planned due to issues with the pandemic.”

While banking wouldn’t be a stretch to someone already immersed in financial data, Landes is returning to a profession in which he already spent a good deal of his career.

“Most all of my banking career was at JPMorgan Chase,” Landes said.

That career, which spanned 2000-2012, was spent as a credit underwriter and then commercial lender in northern Indiana. After relocating to Denver for the bank, Landes worked with education, health care and nonprofit clients. He was a credit approval officer and led a group of credit underwriters covering the bank’s west region.

In his new role, Landes will provide a full spectrum of lending to new and existing customers at The Citizens State Bank.

“My 13 years of banking has all been with a very large bank and focused in specific commercial/investment banking areas, so I look forward to learning and working in a very different banking environment,” he said. “I was looking for a leadership role connected more closely to the Hesston community and one that utilized my financial and managerial background.”

A returning Hesston resident, Landes and his wife, DeeDee, have three children, Kason, 11, Taylor, 9, and Kellen, 6.

“To have someone with Mark’s diverse banking and overall financial experience will provide a significant attribute to our bank,” said bank president and CIO Randy Tegethoff. “Since he is already well known in the Hesston community it makes a smooth segue for our many customers in the area seeking lending solutions.”

As he becomes reacquainted with the banking field at a time when the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loan program is at the forefront of many banks’ work, Landes said he has seen strong qualities that define community banks.

“I have been impressed with the client-centered approach here,” he said. “I knew this from working with (Hesston Market President) Richard Drake and others at the Hesston branch in the past, but seeing how we have proactively and quickly responded to our clients with the PPP program over the past several weeks certainly demonstrates a strong dedication to the local market.”

SBA administrator, treasury secretary issue statement on PPP

WASHINGTON – Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Jovita Carranza and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement on the resumption of the Payroll Protection Program:

“We are pleased that President Trump has signed into law the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which provides critical additional funding for American workers and small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. We want to thank Leader (Mitch) McConnell, Leader (Chuck) Schumer, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, and Leader (Kevin) McCarthy for working with us on a bipartisan basis to ensure that the Paycheck Protection Program is funded so that small businesses can keep hardworking Americans on the payroll.”

The Small Business Administration resumed accepting PPP loan applications at 9:30 a.m. Central on Monday, April 27, from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower.

“The PPP has supported more than 1.66 million small businesses and protected over 30 million jobs for hardworking Americans,” the statement said. “With the additional funds appropriated by Congress, tens of millions of additional workers will benefit from this critical relief.

“We encourage all approved lenders to process loan applications previously submitted by eligible borrowers and disburse funds expeditiously. All eligible borrowers who need these funds should work with an approved lender to apply. Borrowers should carefully review PPP regulations and guidance and the certifications required to obtain a loan.”

For more information on the Paycheck Protection Program, visit sba.gov/paycheckprotection.