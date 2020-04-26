Eighty-four of the 101 people known to have been infected by COVID-19 in Shawnee County have recovered, according to information shared Saturday on a community impact dashboard made available on the website of the county health department.

Twelve people were continuing to receive treatment for COVID-19 while five had died of that disease, said information posted on that site at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The site indicated the county’s number of known COVID-19 cases had risen to 101 Saturday from 100 on Friday.

The site also indicated that:

·44 people in Shawnee County were awaiting results Saturday of testing conducted for COVID-19.

·2,329 had tested negative.

·102 were being monitored for the potential presence of the virus.

The health department indicated last week that after Saturday, it didn’t plan to update the community impact dashboard again until Monday.