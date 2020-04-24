Inmates moved to new buildings

Officials at the Lansing Correctional Facility have started to move medium and maximum security inmates into new buildings on the prison’s campus.

The move began earlier this week and is expected to take about three weeks to complete, according to Rebecca Witte, public information officer for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

“It’s definitely no small task,” she said.

The new buildings were recently constructed as part of a reconstruction of the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The project was the result of a 20-year lease-purchase agreement between the state government and the private prison development company CoreCivic.

Minimum security inmates were moved into a new building in late December.

PSU student wins national poetry competition

PITTSBURG — Amanda Trout, a Pittsburg State University sophomore from Independence, captured first place in a national collegiate poetry competition.

The award is from “The Lyric,” which is the oldest magazine in North America devoted to traditional poetry, for her villanelle, “Mourners in the Wake of Wind and Rain.”

“It was included in the Winter 2020 issue, and this is the magazine’s 100th anniversary, so winning the contest was particularly special,” she said.

Trout is majoring in English with an emphasis in creative writing, and Spanish with an emphasis in language and culture. She hopes to become a college professor so she can teach others her craft and be an advocate for poetry.