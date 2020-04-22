Chad Frey @ChadFrey

The South Central Kansas Economic Development District announced Wednesday a new Disaster Relief Loan Program available for established businesses located in the district.


The program provides a maximum of $25,000 for working capital for established businesses affected by COVID-19.


The SDRP offers a low interest rate, and the first six monthly payments are deferred. No collateral is required.


SCKEDD serves 14 counties, including Harvey County, in central Kansas.


More information on the program can be found at https://www.sckedd.org/covid19.


The statistics


Statewide


Cases diagnosed: 2,211


Hospitalizations: 432


Deaths: 110


Negative tests: 17,992


Harvey County


Cases diagnosed: 5


Hospitalizations: 3


McPherson County


Cases diagnosed: 19


Reno County


Cases diagnosed: 15


Hospitalizations: 6


Sedgwick County


Cases diagnosed: 265


Hospitalizations: 48


Butler County


Cases diagnosed: 13


Hospitalizations: 3



Marion County


Hospitalizations: 5


Hospitalizations: 2