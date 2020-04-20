Kansas Chamber’s proposal for reopening the state’s economy features regulation and tax relief, but hinges on expansion of coronavirus testing; Department of Commerce says disruption to business transcends geography and occupation; death toll reaches 100 in Kansas

TOPEKA — The state’s most prominent business advocacy organization recommends the plan for loosening and eliminating stay-at-home, mass-gathering and other statewide coronavirus restrictions set by Gov. Laura Kelly must be keyed to public health metrics and accompanied by tax and regulatory relief.

The Kansas Chamber, which represents businesses interests, endorsed a 40-point proposal that would condition movement back to normalcy with a requirement that the state’s health care system be equipped to treat all patients requiring hospitalization without resorting to crisis standards of care.

The state also should be able to test everyone with symptoms of COVID-19 and monitor confirmed cases and contacts, the chamber said. In addition, the organization said the decision on initiating commerce beyond essential business activities ought to be linked to a two-week reduction in case volume.

"Kansas businesses closed because of the statewide stay-home order as well as those who have had to lay off or furlough employees are anxious to reopen and get back to work," said Alan Cobb, president and CEO of the Kansas Chamber, which has often been at odds with the governor on tax and budget policy. "But the health and safety of their employees and customers are a top priority."

The chamber’s list included a pause on state tax audits and a state tax break on coronavirus loans and grants to businesses. It ought to feature suspension of state or local inspections required to reopen a business temporarily closed because of COVID-19, Cobb said.

He said the state should give business and residential property owners a 90-day extension on property tax payments. Consideration needs to be given to a tax credit to defray costs of out-of-pocket medical expenses for treatment of the virus. Business owners need liability protection from allegations by patrons who blame companies for contracting the virus, he said.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Monday that 100 Kansas residents have died and 1,986 have tested positive for the virus. Infection has been documented in 69 of the state’s 105 counties, KDHE said.

Virus ’body blow’

David Toland, secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce, said unraveling of the state’s economic fabric occurred with speed and without exception.

"Like most states," he said, "the Kansas economy has taken a body blow from COVID and that extended from the ag sector to manufacturing to the service sector, professionals. Everybody has been hit. It’s urban, rural, suburban across the board."

The state commerce department distributed $5 million in bridge loans to almost 350 hospitality businesses. The no-interest loans were designed to help bars, coffee shops and motels stay afloat until U.S. Small Business Administration loans became available or individual businesses could restructure bank debt. Demand for the state program called HIRE exceeded available cash: 1,000 applicants didn’t get a piece of that pie.

He said the federal Paycheck Protection Program in the SBA delivered forgivable loans to 20,000 Kansas businesses that averaged $187,000.

That money won’t have to be repaid if used to keep staff on the payroll during the pandemic, Toland said.

The $350 billion earmarked nationally for PPP is gone, but congressional Democrats and the White House worked Sunday on a new relief package that included $300 billion to replenish the PPP fund. The legislation also is likely to contain $50 billion for the SBA’s disaster relief fund, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing.

Toland said a separate federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan offered businesses working capital at an interest rate of 3.75%. There have been complaints EIDL dollars aren’t moving to businesses quickly enough, he said.

"We’ve been hearing a lot of frustration from folks who have not been able to tap these dollars," he said.

A work in progress

Kelly, who has issued two dozen executive orders related to the pandemic since March 16, said she would reveal an economic-transition plan by early May.

She said an outline of action proposed by President Donald Trump, who has spurred interest in protests to pressure governors to flip the switch, included broad testing as a prerequisite.

"One of the things that it says right at the very beginning is that we've gotta have the testing and the contact tracing in place before we can take the second step," she said. "I'm working with state public health officials, our emergency management team and an assortment of other experts to explore how we can tailor this guidance to Kansas."

She said the restart in Kansas could be phased in a way that reflected differences in how severely COVID-19 impacted communities.

Sixty-nine Kansas counties have reported at least one positive test for the virus, but 10 counties account for more than 80% of the 1,849 total. Half of these cases are in Wyandotte, Johnson and Sedgwick counties. COVID-19 has claimed 92 lives in 14 counties, but three-fourths were residents in Johnson or Wyandotte counties.

The full extent of the virus’s spread in Kansas is unknown because the state ranks near the bottom nationally in per-capita testing.

"We will be moving back to normal as the science allows," Kelly said.

Sen. Dennis Pyle, a Hiawatha Republican who led passage of a measure preventing the governor from blocking sale of ammunition during the pandemic emergency, said time had come to end the heartbreaking stories of economic devastation.

Pyle denounced Kelly’s strategy as an "experiment," which was an apparent reference to Gov. Sam Brownback’s infamous description of the now-repealed 2012 income tax cuts. The dramatic loss of revenue failed to deliver on job-expansion promises and fueled years of state budget problems.

"Governor Kelly has taken action to close schools, close businesses and even gone so far as to close churches," he said. "The state of Kansas cannot afford to delay economic activity longer by continuing with the same experimental policies."