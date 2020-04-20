Everett Fetters, 3, celebrated his birthday on Friday in a unique style — a “drive-by” birthday party.

Everett, dressed in his own firefighter costume, spent the evening on the front yard with his family waving to cars as they drove by. Some honked, some stopped to hand him a card.

And then, at 7 p.m., came the highlight. An ambulance and fire truck from the Newton Fire/EMS Department stopped long enough to wish the junior firefighter a happy birthday.

“He loves firefighters,” said Travis Fetters. “This is a big deal.”

And one car stopped to give Everett a gift — a toy fire truck.

In a time of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, this birthday became a special one.

“Newton Fire Department and Newton Police, you all made my son’s birthday,” Stacy Fetters, Everett’s mother, posted on Facebook. “This community is amazing. Strangers stopped and brought him gifts and wished him a happy birthday. Despite all the craziness that is happening, you all have shown kindness and made my son’s birthday so special.”