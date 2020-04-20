This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

Library to host media literacy discussion

What is “fake news”? How do you spot hoaxes, rumors, chain letters and satire? Just as importantly, how do you find “real” news you can trust?

Newton Public Library librarians Sam Jack and Dan Eells will talk about media literacy skills and strategies. Newton Kansan journalist Chad Frey and Newton Now journalists Joey Young and Adam Strunk will talk about how they gather, verify and report the news. Viewers will be invited to comment and ask questions.

“This topic is more important now than it has ever been,” Frey said. “In the midst of the pandemic people need to be able to make solid, informed decisions about their futures. The information they get needs to be valid, and real. There are sources the public can trust, and sources they should not. I’m honored to be asked to help people learn where to turn.”

To watch and participate live, go to www.facebook.com/NewtonPublicLibraryKansas at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22. The program will also be available for later on-demand viewing.

COVID Statistics

State of Kansas

Cases diagnosed: 1,986

Hospitalizations to date: 405

Deaths to date: 100

Negative tests: 16,775

Harvey County

Cases diagnosed: 5

Hospitalizations to date: 3

McPherson County

Cases diagnosed: 17

Hospitalizations to date: 3

Sedgwick County

Cases diagnosed: 248

Hospitalizations to date: 45

Butler County

Cases diagnosed: 12

Hospitalizations to date: 3

Reno County

Cases diagnosed: 14

Hospitalizations to date: 6