On what was supposed to be prom night, the class of 2020 found another way to celebrate — with more than just a few friends.

Drivers in cars, trucks and minivans of all makes, sizes and age took to Main Street on Saturday night for a cruise to celebrate the class of 2020.

Hundreds of cars, some decorated, participated in the event organized on social media through the Facebook group Newton Covid19 Cruising, which boasts nearly 500 members.

The group hosts a cruise of Main Street starting at 7 p.m. each Saturday.

Others parked in parking lots along Main to hold signs, wave to cars and show their support of the class of 2020.

A cruise to honor eighth-graders is scheduled for April 25.