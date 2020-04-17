James (Jim) Lee VanDyke and Sherrill (Sherry) Elizabeth VanDyke, of Elbing, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary April 24.

James VanDyke married Sherrill Walker April 24, 1970, in Decatur, Ill.

Jim is a graduate of Greenville College, Greenville, Ill., and Wichita State University with a master’s degree in art education. He taught at Berean Academy for 37 1/2 years. Sherry completed nurses training in Illinois, and served at Axtell Hospital for a few years upon arriving in Kansas before raising children and working part-time on Berean Academy staff. After retirement, both spent a year teaching English in Vietnam, and still enjoy international travel.

The couple had three children: Kristi L. Williams, married to Michael Williams, of Atlanta, Ga.; Tammi J. VanDyke, of Champaign, Ill.; and Heidi B. VanDyke, of the Dominican Republic. The couple has one grandson.

The couple's golden anniversary was marked by an international tour of the great pyramids in Egypt and a cruise on the Nile River, along with multiple stops on the African continent.

The April anniversary is being celebrated with a card shower. The residence still has a landline and calls are welcomed. Virtual visits can be initiated on FaceTime or FB Messenger. Please contact jimsherry50thanniversary@gmail.com for a Zoom call invitation. Cards may be mailed to P.O. Box 2, Elbing, KS 67041.