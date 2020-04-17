This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., called Friday for widespread COVID-19 testing during a media update hosted by the University of Kansas Health System.
Moran was joined by Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman; Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director for infection prevention and control for the University of Kansas Health System; and health system chief medical officer Dr. Steve Stites.
“Widespread testing is one of the most important factors in how we can safely get our lives back to normal and businesses can start to reopen,” said Moran. “I have spoken directly with President Trump and a number of my colleagues in the Senate regarding testing, and I will continue to do everything I can to get more people tested in Kansas and across the country as a member of the White House Economic Recovery Task Force. For our economy to recover, we need widespread testing so Americans can feel secure in their health and safely return to work.”
Statistics
State of Kansas
Cases diagnosed: 1,705
Hospitalizations to date: 375
Deaths to date: 84
Negative tests to date: 15,196
Harvey County
Cases diagnosed: 5
Hospitalizations to date: 2
Butler County
Cases diagnosed: 15
Hospitalizations to date: 2
Marion County
Cases diagnosed: 5
Hospitalizations to date: 2
McPherson County
Cases diagnosed: 15
Hospitalizations to date: 2
Reno County
Cases diagnosed: 13
Hospitalizations to date: 5
Sedgwick County
Cases diagnosed: 226
Hospitalizations to date: 40