U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., called Friday for widespread COVID-19 testing during a media update hosted by the University of Kansas Health System.

Moran was joined by Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman; Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director for infection prevention and control for the University of Kansas Health System; and health system chief medical officer Dr. Steve Stites.

“Widespread testing is one of the most important factors in how we can safely get our lives back to normal and businesses can start to reopen,” said Moran. “I have spoken directly with President Trump and a number of my colleagues in the Senate regarding testing, and I will continue to do everything I can to get more people tested in Kansas and across the country as a member of the White House Economic Recovery Task Force. For our economy to recover, we need widespread testing so Americans can feel secure in their health and safely return to work.”

Statistics

State of Kansas

Cases diagnosed: 1,705

Hospitalizations to date: 375

Deaths to date: 84

Negative tests to date: 15,196

Harvey County

Cases diagnosed: 5

Hospitalizations to date: 2

Butler County

Cases diagnosed: 15

Hospitalizations to date: 2

Marion County

Cases diagnosed: 5

Hospitalizations to date: 2

McPherson County

Cases diagnosed: 15

Hospitalizations to date: 2

Reno County

Cases diagnosed: 13

Hospitalizations to date: 5

Sedgwick County

Cases diagnosed: 226

Hospitalizations to date: 40