KU Med to participate in clinical trial

The University of Kansas Medical Center will participate in a nationwide clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in preventing COVID-19 infection in exposed health care workers.

KU Medical Center is one of 60 such sites across the nation that will be participating in this clinical trial, led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute.

The trial, the Healthcare Worker Exposure Response and Outcomes of Hydroxychloroquine, will launch April 22.

It is a three phase, double-blinded clinical trial, funded by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. It is accompanied by a registry that will create a community of health care workers who have expressed interest in contributing to the scientific community’s understanding of the impact of COVID-19.

KU Medical Center aims to recruit 500 participants to the study while also promoting the registry, which will enroll health care workers from throughout the United States, at heroesresearch.org.

The HERO Registry is open to all health care workers in the United States, including nurses, therapists, physicians, emergency responders, food service workers and environmental service workers — anyone who works in a setting where people receive health care and are exposed to COVID-19.

The plan is to use the registry to locate health care workers for the current drug trial, but the registry also will allow health care workers to indicate their willingness to participate in future clinical trials regarding COVID-19.