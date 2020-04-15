This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

The Harvey County Health Department has confirmed the fifth presumptive-positive case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in a Harvey County resident, though attributed the patient’s death to leukemia.

“We are again saddened by the loss of another community member, though this time not related to COVID-19. Our thoughts are with this Harvey County resident’s friends and family,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington.

The confirmed case is a woman in her 30s. The woman died April 9. While she tested presumptive-positive for COVID-19 in the days prior to her death, acute leukemia was defined as her cause of death. The woman had been hospitalized at an out-of-county medical facility.

Testing was completed by a private lab. The Health Department has completed follow-up on all contacts.

As of today, the KDHE had confirmed 1,494 cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, including 76 deaths. Harvey County has now had five confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of Harvey County’s five confirmed cases, three individuals have recovered. Harvey County reported its first confirmed case March 26.

The KDHE has also classified two Harvey County cases as probable for COVID-19, including one death. The cases are probable because they met clinical criteria with a presumptive-positive lab test for blood work, but were negative in testing for an active COVID-19 virus. The KDHE has not included probable cases in its confirmed statistics at this time.

The two deaths in Harvey County are not related.

The KDHE has a phone hotline available to answer questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 at 1-866-534-3463. Resources are also available at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov.