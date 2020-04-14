First responders ask governor for financial protection: If exposed to COVID-19, volunteers and part-timers could lose money from full-time jobs, and may not have health insurance to cover treatment of an infection

TOPEKA — Volunteer first responders based in the small Kingman County town of Norwich receive no pay for risking their health and livelihood by serving their community during a pandemic.

If they are exposed to someone with COVID-19, they could lose income from their full-time jobs by being quarantined. And if they contract the virus while providing medical care, they may not have health insurance to pay for their own treatment.

"We are fortunate we have committed people who are willing to take care of their community,“ said Chrissy Bartel, director of Norwich Ambulance Service. ”They haven't shied away from the responsibility of responding, but in doing so there is some trepidation of what could happen."

Part-time and volunteer workers for emergency medical services across Kansas share the concern. The Kansas EMS Association sent a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly asking her to issue an executive order that would cover lost wages and health care costs for front-line care providers.

Kansas workers compensation doesn’t cover communicable disease infections.

The danger is heightened by a nationwide shortage in personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and gowns. Kelly said the state has distributed all supplies received from the Strategic National Stockpile and has yet to receive anything from the Federal Emergency Management Agency despite seven requests and a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence.

So far in Kansas, 62 people have died from the coronavirus. Health officials have recorded 1,376 positive tests.

Bartel anticipated the possibility of a supply shortage when she saw the crisis unfolding in China. In January, she ordered what she hopes will be enough equipment. If there is a surge in cases, however, her small staff of 15 volunteers, who cover 300 square miles and handle just 170 calls per year, could be in trouble. The usual suppliers have told her they have nothing left to sell.

"No matter what the emergency is, and no matter whether it's going to be something different or if it happens to be the coronavirus, our providers are well equipped and ready to respond to their emergency,“ Bartel said. ”They're prepared to come no matter what. They're ready to answer the call."

David Adams, director of Riley County Emergency Management Services, said the possibility of infection is “a huge concern for us.” His department is divided between 30 full-time employees and 20 part-timers.

Adams said employees take tremendous precautions, but if a part-time worker gets exposed, the individual can’t go back to his or her full-time job for at least 14 days.

"If that's the case, then how do you get paid?“ he said. ”We've had part-time employees who say, ’Right now, I can't work for you because there is no protection, and if I were exposed, then I'm off of my full-time job and I've got no income.’ "

The department appears to have enough masks and gloves, he said, but just two or three weeks worth of gowns. What happens then? They may have to “just wash them,” he said, and look for alternatives.

"I want the public to know that first responders are well trained, and they're taking every precaution they can to protect themselves and protect the public," Adams said.

In his letter to the governor, Dave Johnston, Reno County EMS chief and president of the Kansas EMS Association, said the lack of necessary supplies endangers EMTs and paramedics, as well as their families, colleagues and patients.

"EMS providers will be severely financially impacted if they are quarantined or become ill from COVID-19 due to delivering care to patients,“ Johnston said.