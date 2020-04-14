HESSTON — Hesston USD 460 announced the hiring of two new Hesston High School teachers for the 2020-21 school year.

Hired were Garrett Roth and Amy Tolle.

Roth will teach “a variety of courses at HHS including Personal/Consumer Finance, Leadership, and Self-Management.”

Roth is a 2016 Hesston High grad and has served as a student-teacher at Rock Creek High School. He will graduate this spring from Kansas State with a degree in secondary education-business technology.

Tolle will teach vocal music for grades 5 through 12 in the Hesston system. She currently serves as an instructor of vocal music at Central Christian College in McPherson. She also taught at Hutchinson USD 308 and Elyria Christian School in rural McPherson County.

Tolle holds a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Tabor College.