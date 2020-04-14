This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at salina.com/subscribenow.

The Dickinson County Health Department received notification confirming the first positive case of the coronavirus in Dickinson County.

A 59 year-old female resident of Dickinson County has tested positive with a recent known exposure. The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. The Dickinson County Health Department has identified all possible contacts and will monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms.