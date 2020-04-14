This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

AGCO notified employees by letter that an employee from the Hesston facility has tested positive for COVID-19, however, the employee had not been at the Hesston facility for more than 14 days.

“As of this communication the employee is home in self-isolation and symptoms are improving,” the letter stated.

According to Seth Beytien, Site Leader for the facility, the company was notified Monday of the presumptive positive test.

The company had sent 25 people home a week ago, when notified of a possible positive test — the company and Beytien would not comment on if the two tests were connected, citing patient privacy laws.

The letter to employees stated that anyone who may have been in contact with the person would have already shown symptoms, and each employee who may have been exposed had been notified.

“We are working hard to make sure that people are safe when they come to work and that we are transparent with people who work here,” Beytien said.

Identified as an essential business for its work supplying the agriculture industry, the company continues to operate and manufacture agricultural machinery.

According to the letter, the company has taken additional precautions including cleaning, disinfecting and “localized shutdowns” within the facility.

The AGCO facility in Hesston is 1.3 million square feet in nine buildings. Localized shutdowns occurred within the building in which the patient worked, and employees in individualized buildings were notified of possible contact based on the patient’s most recent work days.