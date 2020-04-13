DODGE CITY – While they were hoping not to see it, Ford County’s Health officer said Monday, the county experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The county’s count jumped from two cases last Thursday to 13 by Sunday.

Just under half the total, he believed, are related to workers at local beef packing plants.

None of the individuals, so far, however, other than the initial case weeks ago, was hospitalized.

“It was not all in one place,” said Health Officer Dr. R.C. Trotter. “Some were in the plants, but there were a couple of other places it popped up. So it’s a little bit of everything.”

That included cases of individuals who traveled to other places in Kansas or out-of-state.

“We’ve always worried about the (beef) plants,” Trotter said. “They’re screening everyone going in, I even get screened. I work at the plant part-time, on workers comp.”

The plant shut down over the weekend, he said, for a complete cleaning, and they’re adjusting the lunchroom to create more distancing.

“They’re kind of doing what they can yet provide meat for people,” Trotter said.

More testing materials are arriving in the county, Trotter said, so there will be an ability to do more testing at the clinic, though he didn’t indicate that testing protocols would change.

Ford County had been running behind Finney County, which before last weekend had a dozen cases, and which also climbed on Sunday to 15. Some of those were also in the beef plant there.

“We were behind Finney and I couldn’t imagine how we could be,” Trotter said. “Then suddenly it all popped up. I’ve been on the phone with the (Ford County Health Department) administrator and they’re trying to work all the contacts, to see who they (infected workers) have been with.”

At least some of the people who tested positive hadn’t been at work for several days, he said.

“Everybody’s been trying to do what they can to reduce the rate, but it caught up with us,” he said.