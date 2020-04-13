Chad Frey @ChadFrey

Monday

Apr 13, 2020 at 3:42 PM


The staff in the Newton city utility building office has kept working with customers, even as city hall has been closed and bills have not been mailed.


Bills have been accessible online at municipalonlinepayments.com/newtonks.


However, according to a report by interim city manager Kelly McElroy, utility billing will resume April 20. Staff will be working on the annual sewer averaging calculations this week.



The stats


Statewide numbers as of Monday


Total cases found statewide: 1,376


Total hospitalizations statewide: 309


Total deaths statewide: 62


Negative tests: 12,488


Harvey County


Cases diagnosed: 4


Hospitalizations: 1


Reno County


Cases diagnosed: 12


Hospitalizations: 4


Sedgwick County


Cases diagnosed: 200


Hospitalizations: 33


Butler County


Cases diagnosed: 9


Hospitalizations: 3


Marion County


Cases diagnosed: 4


Hospitalizations: 2


McPherson County


Cases diagnosed: 13


Hospitalizations: 2