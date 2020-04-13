The staff in the Newton city utility building office has kept working with customers, even as city hall has been closed and bills have not been mailed.
Bills have been accessible online at municipalonlinepayments.com/newtonks.
However, according to a report by interim city manager Kelly McElroy, utility billing will resume April 20. Staff will be working on the annual sewer averaging calculations this week.
The stats
Statewide numbers as of Monday
Total cases found statewide: 1,376
Total hospitalizations statewide: 309
Total deaths statewide: 62
Negative tests: 12,488
Harvey County
Cases diagnosed: 4
Hospitalizations: 1
Reno County
Cases diagnosed: 12
Hospitalizations: 4
Sedgwick County
Cases diagnosed: 200
Hospitalizations: 33
Butler County
Cases diagnosed: 9
Hospitalizations: 3
Marion County
Cases diagnosed: 4
Hospitalizations: 2
McPherson County
Cases diagnosed: 13
Hospitalizations: 2