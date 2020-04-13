Grant will help expand Prairie View’s telehealth technology

Prairie View will receive a $5,556 grant from the Central Kansas Community Relief Fund through Central Kansas Community Foundation to support the organization’s efforts in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The grant will be used to create programs supporting vulnerable populations, including youths and older adults or persons with disabilities and mental illness, and technology to conduct work remotely, including laptops, software, remote management access and Zoom videoconferencing licenses.

All of Prairie View’s outpatient appointments are now conducted via telehealth because of COVID-19.

Prairie View, a faith-based behavioral health services provider, offers treatment and psychiatric services for all ages as well as consultations for businesses and organizations. In addition to the main campus in Newton with outpatient offices, psychiatric hospital and residential treatment for adolescents, Prairie View serves clients in Hillsboro, McPherson and at two locations in Wichita.

Moran announces grants to health centers to fight COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., on April 8 announced $15 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support 18 community health centers across Kansas and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Health Ministries Clinic of Newton will receive $777,545.

“Community health centers are on the front lines of our fight against COVID-19 and remain critical to our ability to stop the spread of this virus,” Moran said. “I have been urging the administration to move quickly to make relief provided in Phase III available to our state, and these resources will provide timely support to Kansas health centers.”

The grants, made available through the resources provided in the Phase III Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic through detection, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the virus.

Grant recipients are Atchison Community Health Clinic, $552,665; Community Health Center In Cowley County Inc., $570,005; Community Health Center Of Southeast Kansas Inc., $1,550,270; First Care Clinic Inc., $646,985; Flint Hills Community Health Center Inc., $712,670; GraceMed Health Clinic Inc., $1,771,460; Kansas Department of Health and Environment, $634,385; Health Ministries Clinic Inc., $777,545; Health Partnership Clinic Inc., $881,885; HealthCore Clinic Inc., $699,665; Heart Of Kansas Family Health Care Inc., $605,210; Heartland Medical Clinic Inc., $674,870; The Hunter Health Clinic Inc., $885,545; Konza Prairie Community Health Center Inc., $816,905; Prairiestar Health Center Inc., $821,825; Salina Health Education Foundation., $716,165; County of Sheridan, $560,810; Turner House Clinic Inc., $765,185; and United Methodist Western Kansas Mexican-American Ministries Inc., $741,470.

Grant will fund Prairie View ’Pastor Cluster Project’

A $3,000 grant from the Schowalter Foundation will help establish a six-week pilot program for area pastors to meet with a Prairie View clinician with specific expertise in a support group setting.

“Pastors are often ‘gate-keepers’ who field a variety of issues, including family conflict, mental illness, suicide, depression, sexual abuse, addictions and anxiety,” said Eric Schrag, director of advancement at Prairie View. “In all these issues, the relationship to faith, religious experience and denominational teaching create unique opportunities for pastors to respond to pleas for help.”

However, because pastors do not possess professional training to respond to complex mental and behavioral issues, Prairie View often receives requests to provide information, resources and support.

The program will identify six topics for each two-hour-long consultation with a Prairie View clinician. Topic ideas will be provided by the Prairie View Chaplaincy Advisory Committee and pastors who currently attend Prairie View’s quarterly pastoral luncheons. The program will be open to pastors in the tri-county area of Harvey, Marion and McPherson counties for which Prairie View serves as a community mental health center.

Kansas Lottery offering refunds

The Powerball Product Group and the Mega Millions Consortium announced changes to the starting jackpots and guaranteed jackpot increase amounts for both Powerball and Mega Millions that were enacted this past week.

Beginning after the April 8 Powerball drawing and the April 10 Mega Millions drawing, the starting jackpot for both games has been changed to $20 million as opposed to $40 million. Additionally, both games have temporarily eliminated a guaranteed increase amount per draw, as the jackpot increase will be based off sales of the game and interest rates.

Because of these changes, the Lottery has decided to reimburse players who purchased Multi-Draw tickets for Powerball and Mega Millions if certain qualifications are met. Players will be allowed to keep their tickets and redeem any prizes won, and are asked to send copies of their tickets as instructed in the claims forms.

For Powerball, the Kansas Lottery will reimburse players who purchased a Multi-Draw ticket on or before April 8 for all drawings occurring after April 8 through the expiration of the Multi-Draw ticket.

For Mega Millions, the Kansas Lottery will reimburse players who purchased a Multi-Draw ticket on or before April 10 for all drawings occurring after April 10 through the expiration of the Multi-Draw ticket.

Reimbursement for both games will be made in the form of coupons.

To make a reimbursement request, players must fill out a reimbursement form for each ticket. Those forms can be found on our website, or can be provided to players via email. The forms contain the instructions for how to receive reimbursement for the tickets. All reimbursement forms must be submitted to the Kansas Lottery by May 1.

If you would like to be emailed a reimbursement form, send an email to lottery.info@kslottery.net. You can also download a PDF of the form on the game pages for both Powerball and Mega Millions on the Kansas Lottery website, www.kslottery.com.

