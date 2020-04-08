The Reno County Commission agreed on Tuesday to extend a countywide burn ban for another three weeks after convinced by the county’s emergency management director it was necessary as officials continue to address the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, responded to four violations of the ban Tuesday, filing complaints with the district attorney’s office against the offending landowners.

Emergency management director Adam Weishaar advised the commission there were a couple of reasons to keep a ban in place.

First, it was recommended several weeks ago by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Agriculture to limit burning at this time due to the respiratory issues in some people aggravated by the smoke, since COVID-19 is also often a respiratory-related disease.

The second issue was the possibility of overtaxing emergency responder resources, while those agencies are also dealing with the virus response.

Weishaar advised he’d been in contact with the Farm Service Agency, which manages the conservation reserve program, and was told farmers who have land in CRP have an option of burning later in the year or using alternative conservation practices.

Commission Chairman Ron Sellers said he noted in an FSA newsletter that the agency was willing to work with farmers due to the situation and offer alternatives to spring burning.

"I don’t want to create another emergency in Reno County where we get land on fire and take resources away from the virus situation," Sellers said. "I support continuing the ban a couple of weeks longer."

County Commissioner Ron Hirst, however, contended that pasture burning was different from CRP, with lesser fuel loads resulting in less smoke and briefer fires, and suggested they not be included in the ban.

"Unless it gets away and there’s a huge fire, I don’t believe there’s much of a danger of taking people away from COVID-19," he said. "I know people who want to burn pasture who haven’t been able to, but I don’t think there are very many of those."

"I understand the concern of Adam of any fire getting out of hand," said Commissioner Bob Bush. "Our resources are limited with the virus. We need to focus our team on one crisis at a time."

The ban, extended to April 28, was approved on a 2-1 vote, with Hirst voting no.

Sheriff Darrian Campbell said the four illegal burns officers responded to were all in different parts of the county involving "farmers trying to keep on schedule with prescribed burns."

Firefighters were called out to extinguish the fires and the cases were sent to the DA for prosecution.

The ban prohibits all open burning, but does not apply to fires "within fireproof containers with a lid to block sparks coming off the fire, ceremonial and cooking fires," Weishaar said.