Workers at the Hesston AGCO manufacturing plant were notified via letter April 7 that some workers may have potentially been in contact with someone who may test positive for the coronavirus.

The company told workers that a group of employees has been asked to self-quarantine. The last date of potential contact at the facility was March 31 — seven days ago.

“AGCO takes our responsibility for the safety and well-being of our employees, partners, supplies and customers very seriously,” the letter stated. “We will continue to follow the guidance of the Harvey County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Center for Disease Control to proven the spread of COVID-19 in our community.“

The company communicated with workers who were asked to be self-quarantined, and workers who were not affected by the exposure as per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

A close contact is defined as someone within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes.

Those in self-quarantine will remain there until a test result comes back negative, they are instructed otherwise by the Harvey County Health Department or a 14-day period ends with no symptoms.

Those asked to self-quarantine will be able to return to work April 15 if they do not exhibit symptoms of the virus.

The stats

Statewide numbers as of April 8

Total cases found statewide: 1,046

Total hospitalizations statewide: 248

Total deaths statewide: 38

Negative tests: 9,137

Harvey County

Cases diagnosed: 4

Tests performed: 64

Tests per 1,000 people: 1.86

Reno County

Cases diagnosed: 10

Tests performed: 176

Tests per 1,000 people: 2.84

Sedgwick County

Cases diagnosed: 134

Tests performed: 1,011

Tests per 1,000 people: 1.96

Butler County

Cases diagnosed: 8

Tests performed: 146

Tests per 1,000 people: 2.18

Marion County

Cases diagnosed: 3

Tests performed: 37

Tests per 1,000 people: 3.11

McPherson County

Cases diagnosed: 10

Tests performed: 114

Tests per 1,000 people: 3.11