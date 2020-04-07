his content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

A social media video that redfines viral video led to the arrest of two people from Hesston by Newton Police.

The two suspects, Hazel Hamrick, 29, and Ernest Williams, 47, both of Hesston, have been arrested on a felony charge of criminal threat and misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. They' were booked into Harvey County Jail April 7.

According to police, both subjects admitted to walking around Walmart with Williams coughing on people while Hamrick verbalized that Williams had the coronavirus. They both indicated they don't take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and thought it would be funny.

Police were not called while they were in the store, however video of the pair was posted on social media. Newton Police began investigating the incident after seeing the video.

The case has been forwarded to the Harvey County Attorney's Office, which is investigate other potential criminal charges.