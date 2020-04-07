This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

Workers at the Hesston AGCO manufacturing plant were notified via letter April 7 that some workers may have potentially been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The company told workers that a group of employees has been asked to self quarantine. The last date of potential contact at the facility was March 31 — seven days ago.

"AGCO takes our responsibility for the safety and well-being of our employees, partners, supplies and customers very seriously," the letter stated. :We will continue to follow the guidance of the Harvey County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Center for Disease Control to proven the spread of COVID-19 in our community."

The company identified who is to be self quarantined, and workers who were not affected by the exposure as per CDC guidelines.

A close contact is defined as someone within six feet for more than 10 minutes.

Those in self quarantine will remain there until a test result comes back negative, they are instructed otherwise by the Harvey County Health Department or a 14 day period ends with no symptoms.

Those sent to self quarantine will be able to return to work April 15 if they do not exhibit symptoms of the virus.