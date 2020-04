A Salina teen crashed his truck early Sunday morning west of the city.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said that at 3 a.m. Sunday, Nathan Parks, 19, was driving a 2000 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on State Street and lost control just west of Reese Road.

Parks went into the south ditch and struck a culvert, causing the truck to overturn. He was able to get the truck to State and Reese and called his parents, who took him to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said Parks had minor injuries.