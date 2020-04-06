Prairie View, a mental health provider in Newton that serves Harvey, Marion and McPherson counties, sent out a public call via email and social media for cloth masks.
All in person appointments at Prairie View are temporarily suspended because of COVID-18 — those appointments are being kept using internet and telephone conferences. However, Prairie View is still providing inpatient care at the hospital, residential program for adolescents and crisis services.
Donated masks can be sent to 1901 E. First St., Newton, KS 67114. For more information call 800-992-6292.
The stats
Statewide numbers as of Monday
Total cases found statewide: 845
Total hospitalizations statewide: 198
Total deaths statewide: 25
Negative tests: 8,239
Harvey County
Cases diagnosed: four
Tests performed: 60
Tests per 1,000 people: 1.74
Reno County
Cases diagnosed: 10
Tests performed: 268
Tests per 1,000 people: 2.71
Sedgwick County
Cases diagnosed: 124
Tests performed: 967
Tests per 1,000 people: 1.87
Butler County
Cases diagnosed: 8
Tests performed: 1.38
Tests per 1,000 people: 2.06
Marion County
Cases diagnosed: 3
Tests performed: 36
Tests per 1,000 people: 3.03
McPherson County
Cases diagnosed: 9
Tests performed: 105
Tests per 1,000 people: 3.68