Monday

Apr 6, 2020 at 2:56 PM


Prairie View, a mental health provider in Newton that serves Harvey, Marion and McPherson counties, sent out a public call via email and social media for cloth masks.


All in person appointments at Prairie View are temporarily suspended because of COVID-18 — those appointments are being kept using internet and telephone conferences. However, Prairie View is still providing inpatient care at the hospital, residential program for adolescents and crisis services.


Donated masks can be sent to 1901 E. First St., Newton, KS 67114. For more information call 800-992-6292.


The stats


Statewide numbers as of Monday


Total cases found statewide: 845


Total hospitalizations statewide: 198


Total deaths statewide: 25


Negative tests: 8,239


Harvey County


Cases diagnosed: four


Tests performed: 60


Tests per 1,000 people: 1.74


Reno County


Cases diagnosed: 10


Tests performed: 268


Tests per 1,000 people: 2.71


Sedgwick County


Cases diagnosed: 124


Tests performed: 967


Tests per 1,000 people: 1.87


Butler County


Cases diagnosed: 8


Tests performed: 1.38


Tests per 1,000 people: 2.06


Marion County


Cases diagnosed: 3


Tests performed: 36


Tests per 1,000 people: 3.03


McPherson County


Cases diagnosed: 9


Tests performed: 105


Tests per 1,000 people: 3.68