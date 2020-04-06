Prairie View, a mental health provider in Newton that serves Harvey, Marion and McPherson counties, sent out a public call via email and social media for cloth masks.

All in person appointments at Prairie View are temporarily suspended because of COVID-18 — those appointments are being kept using internet and telephone conferences. However, Prairie View is still providing inpatient care at the hospital, residential program for adolescents and crisis services.

Donated masks can be sent to 1901 E. First St., Newton, KS 67114. For more information call 800-992-6292.

The stats

Statewide numbers as of Monday

Total cases found statewide: 845

Total hospitalizations statewide: 198

Total deaths statewide: 25

Negative tests: 8,239

Harvey County

Cases diagnosed: four

Tests performed: 60

Tests per 1,000 people: 1.74

Reno County

Cases diagnosed: 10

Tests performed: 268

Tests per 1,000 people: 2.71

Sedgwick County

Cases diagnosed: 124

Tests performed: 967

Tests per 1,000 people: 1.87

Butler County

Cases diagnosed: 8

Tests performed: 1.38

Tests per 1,000 people: 2.06

Marion County

Cases diagnosed: 3

Tests performed: 36

Tests per 1,000 people: 3.03

McPherson County

Cases diagnosed: 9

Tests performed: 105

Tests per 1,000 people: 3.68