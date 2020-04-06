This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

After a stay-at-home order was issued by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, many changes were made to organizations and services throughout Dodge City, among them for child care.

According to Dodge City Community College, at the time the order was made, its Child Development Center remained open. But because of limited children being enrolled for child care, the college decided to close the center for the time being.

"Initially, the Child Development Center remained open after the order to assist parents who were providing essential services to Dodge City and surrounding communities," DCCC said in a news release. "As of April 3, enrollment in the center had declined to five students, and the parents of those children advised center staff that they could arrange other child care during the stay-at-home order. So based on these factors, the decision has been made to temporarily close the Child Development Center during the stay-at-home order or until other circumstances warrant its reopening."

The college said they hope to resume providing day care services in the near future.

At this time there is no set time frame on when it could reopen.

