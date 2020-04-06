A car had windows smashed and scratches, resulting in $2,000 of damage early Sunday morning.

Salina police said that at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Cedar Creek Drive a woman heard banging outside her residence. When she looked outside, she saw her 2017 Ford Fusion had been damaged.

Police said the woman reviewed security footage and saw a white man use a blunt object to smash the rear window, driver’s side window and windshield. There were also scratches of about 1 inch and 4 inches on the driver’s side front door.